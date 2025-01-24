Fijiana fall short in Perth 7s opener

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s lost a close match to the USA Women’s 7s team, 21-19, in their opening match of the HSBC SVNS Perth 7s.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau opened the scoring for Fiji in the third minute, intercepting a pass and racing under the posts for a converted try.

The USA responded with two quick tries from Nia Toliver and Ariana Ramsey, converting one to take a 12-7 lead.

Fiji struck back just before halftime with a stunning solo effort from Rogosau Adimereani, who used a brilliant goosestep to sprint through and score.

The halftime score stood at 14-12 in favor of the USA.

Fiji reclaimed the lead in the second half when Vika Nakacia scored under the posts, converting to make it 19-14.

However, a yellow card to Lavena Cavuru in the 10th minute shifted momentum, and Toliver capitalized, scoring a try under the post for the USA, securing their 21-19 win.