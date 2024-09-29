Fijiana dominates Hong Kong China

[Source: Hong Kong China Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana rugby team delivered a commanding performance in their opening match of the WXV 3 tournament, cruising to a 38-3 victory over Hong Kong China.

Fiji took control early, with Ana Korovata crossing the try line just two minutes into the game, followed swiftly by Kolora Lomani’s try in the 5th minute.

Karalaini Naisewa scored twice, in the 42nd and 71st minutes, while Repeka Adi Tove and Sulita Waisega added tries in the 58th and 65th minutes, respectively.

Luisa Tisolo contributed significantly to the scoreline, converting four out of the six tries to seal the dominant win.

The Fijiana will look to carry this momentum into their next match against Samoa, scheduled for 2 am next Sunday.