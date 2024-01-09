Fijiana 7s doing well, can do better: Serevi

Rugby legend Waisale Serevi

Rugby legend Waisale Serevi is thrilled to witness the incredible journey of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Serevi was at a loss for words as he struggled to describe the outstanding performances of our women’s rugby team.

Serevi credits the current coaching panel for showcasing Fijian rugby on the world stage.

“People laugh at the way they play, but at the moment, I’m so proud of the Fijiana 7s girls. They are doing well. They went to win the Olympic bronze medal the last couple of years and now they have the opportunity to play again at the Olympics in France. And they are doing well. And again, doing well is not enough for both teams. They need to figure out a way to go to the next level.”

He mentions that this group of players has set the standard for female rugby players who aspire to make a career in this sport.

Meanwhile, Serevi has encouraged players to give their best to succeed in the World Series tournaments.

The Fijiana 7s side is currently preparing for the Perth 7s which is set to begin on the 26th-28th of this month in Australia.