Fijian Latui players back at training

The Fijian Latui extended squad members have hit the ground running for the New Year.

Latui players are back at training preparing for the new Global Rapid Rugby season.

Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere was also part of the training today.

Meanwhile, seven overseas-based players including former veteran Flying Fijians centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma are in the Fiji Latui extended squad.

Other overseas players in the extended squad include Samuela Tawake, Sikeli Nabou, Temo Mayanavanua, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela.

The Fijian Latui will take on China BOP in their first Global Rapid Rugby clash of the new season on the 14th of March at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.