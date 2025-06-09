Fijian French-based stars set for reunion

Josua Tuisova [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says tomorrow’s showdown will carry extra spice for the France-based Fijians set to square off against their own clubmates.

He believes the familiarity on both sides could heighten the intensity, especially with several players used to sharing the same locker rooms in France.

Byrne adds that the matchup presents a rare blend of emotion, rivalry and opportunity for his squad.

“Yeah, I think it’s always exciting when you represent your country against your mates you play with week to week. But it’s a bit like all those representative matches. They’re mates when they’ve got the same jersey on, but they’re not necessarily mates when they’ve got an opposition jersey on.”

Respect, he says, will be there, but competitiveness will take over the moment the whistle goes.

“I’m sure they’ll be out to put one over them on the weekend. Josua said it well earlier this week—they’ll be doing everything they can to beat their mates up. So we’ll see how that goes on Saturday.”

For players who spend most of the year rubbing shoulders with French teammates, the clash offers a unique emotional test.

Byrne believes this dynamic could bring an extra edge to Fiji’s performance.

They meet France at 8:10am tomorrow in Bordeaux, with delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Fiji will then meet Spain on the 23rd of this month and this match will air LIVE on FBCSports.

