Fijian Drua to return to Coral Coast 7s as part of preseason

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will once again take part in the prestigious McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s as part of their 2026 preseason program.

Head coach Glen Jackson confirmed the team’s participation, saying the club was grateful to be included in the tournament, which continues to grow in stature each year.

“Yes, we were lucky enough from Coral Coast to be accepted into it. It’s a massive competition that keeps growing all the time, so we’re very thankful for them for allowing us to enter again.”

Jackson said the Coral Coast 7s would form an important part of the team’s preparation, offering valuable game time and experience to both full-squad and development players.

“It’s going to be a big week for us. We’ve got a few mini-camps on, but we’re looking forward to putting as strong a team as we can out in that. It’s great for our young men, whether they’re in the full squad or development squad, to be part of such a great competition.”

The Drua previously used the Coral Coast 7s as a platform to test combinations and fitness levels ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaigns, while also supporting the growth of local rugby talent in Fiji.

