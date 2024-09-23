Fiji ranked 9th

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

As predicted yesterday, the Flying Fijians have moved up to 9th in the World Rugby rankings after their win against Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final over the weekend.

This follows a series of thrilling Test matches across different time zones.

Fiji entered the knockout stages as leaders of Pool A, having beaten tough teams like Samoa in Suva and Tonga in Nuku’alofa.

Their semi-final against the USA was a tough battle, but the Flying Fijians showed their resilience, pulling ahead in the final moments to secure a spot in the final against Japan.

Coach Mick Byrne sees the PNC as a great chance to test young players.

Fiji’s rise to 9th pushes Australia down to 10th in the World Rankings, with Argentina moving up to 6th.

South Africa is now 2nd, with Ireland holding the top spot.