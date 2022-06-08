Fiji Muslim Sports accommodates Farebrother challenge

[Source: Nadi Rugby/ Facebook]

Sports is a tool that brings people together irrespective of race, religion or organization and this is exactly what the Fiji Muslim Sports Association and Nadi Rugby Union did.

Before Nadi won the Inkk Farebrother title last weekend, the FMSA had booked Prince Charles Park for its Digicel IDC until Sunday.

However, upon request from Nadi Rugby, FMSA President Javed Ahmed says they had to amend their schedule because they believe the champions deserve to host the Farebrother game at Prince Charles Park.

“We looked at the logistics, we set down with Nadi Town Council, Fiji Rugby and Nadi Rugby to see how best we can accommodate so it does not really affect our tournament and we can shift some games out of ground number one and basically allow them to use the Park for the challenge match which we as the Fiji Muslim Sports and Fiji Muslim League understand it’s very important for the vanua and people of Nadi.”

Ahmed says he watched the Nadi and Naitasiri game, and after the final whistle he knew there would be an issue about the ground and expected a call from the NRU.

The FMSA President is also thankful to Muslim IDC major sponsor Digicel for their understanding.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki says nothing is impossible when we have a common goal.

“Two different communities sharing a common goal, having a heart for their province Nadi coming to an understanding and it’s probably an example for all the other sporting communities and rugby union, and whatever sport we take part in or whatever community we belong to that we can come to an understanding.”

Nadi rugby will use Prince Charles Park from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday before the Muslim IDC quarterfinals starts at 6pm.