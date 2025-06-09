Fiji claim Cape Town Sevens bronze

[ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

Fiji capped off their Cape Town Sevens campaign in style, defeating France 26–19 to secure third place in the men’s competition.

In a fast-paced playoff clash, the sides were locked 14–14 at halftime before Fiji’s precision and pace proved decisive in the second spell.

Terio Veilawa sparked the comeback with a converted try early on, followed quickly by scores from Viwa Naduvalo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Manueli Maisamoa as Fiji built an unassailable lead.

France had earlier struck through Andy Timo, Liam Delamare and Simon Desert, but were unable to contain Fiji’s attacking surge.

Accurate goal kicking from Veilawa and Sakiusa Siqila ensured Fiji kept control of the scoreboard, closing out a confident performance that delivers valuable momentum heading into the next leg of the HSBC SVNS series.

Meanwhile South Africa successfully defended their title after beating Argentina 21-19 in the final.

