Fiji 7s work on structure around their game

Putting pressure on their opponents with or without the ball is something the Fiji 7s side has been working on in the last few weeks.

Speaking from Hamilton, New Zealand to FBC Sports this morning, Head Coach Gareth Baber says they will have to dig deep this weekend.

But the weather will certainly play its part in Fiji’s campaign, something which Baber says is an advantage at the moment.

“The weather is good here in Hamilton, the pitch is fantastic obviously everybody is looking for it to be quick and certainly, we going to need to ensure that one that structure around our game is effective and then also we are able to operate at a high-intensity level with the quality skill level to go and create pressure on our opponents with or without the ball”.

Baber will name his final 12 member side tomorrow as 13 players are currently in Hamilton.

Fiji will play Samoa in their first match on Saturday at 12.47pm.

The side will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am on Saturday before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.