Farebrother Challenge at Naluwai on Saturday

The Inkk Farebrother Challenge this Saturday will be held at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri.

Champs Naitasiri will host Suva at 3 pm, and this has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union.

The Farebrother returns to Naluwai after three years, as the last challenge was held there in 2022.

Naitasiri defeated Namosi 20-5 and Nadroga 29-27 at Naluwai ground in 2022.

Meanwhile, the first match on Saturday kicks off at 11 am with the Subrails Marama clash between Suva and Naitasiri, followed by the Under 20 match at 1 pm, then the main game at 3 pm.

You can watch the Marama clash on FBC TV and Skipper Cup/Farebrother match live and exclusive on FBC 2.

In other games, Lautoka hosts Tailevu at Churchill Park ground 3, Ba takes on Vatukoula at Garvey Park, Macuata meets Malolo at Subrail Park, and Nadroga plays Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

