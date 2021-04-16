Home

Rugby

Eddie Jones stays with England

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:34 am

Eddie Jones will continue his role as England head coach.

He has been backed to continue as head coach following a review into the team’s disappointing fifth-place finish in the Six Nations.

Jones’ position had been under scrutiny since defeats by Ireland, Wales and Scotland in the same tournament for the first time in 45 years.

The panel reviewing England’s performance consisted of RFU board members, executives and independent experts, while past and present players as well as the coaches also gave their feedback.

The RFU says the overall response from the players was positive and supportive and there were a number of contributing factors that led to England’s poor campaign.

[Source: BBC SPORT]

