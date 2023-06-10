Drua’s journey comes to an end

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s historical run in the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific has come to an end.

Drua lost 8-49 to 11-time champions, Crusaders in their quarter-final clash in Christchuch, New Zealand.

It has been a magical year for the Drua, winning five matches- three of which saw the defeat of Crusaders, Hurricanes and Reds at home.

The match was history for the Drua, making the quarter-final in just its second season in the most competitive club competition.

The home side had a lightening start scoring three tries inside the first 16 minutes of the match with their big men using their size and strength to barge over the line.

Oli Jager got the first try while Codie Taylor backed it up with a double.

Frank Lomani got the Drua back into the game with a converted penalty but only nine minutes later the Saders were on the board again through Sione Talitui to extend their lead 28-3.

Despite the huge margin, the Drua stayed in the game, applying pressure and were rewarded when Selestino Ravutaumada intercepted a pass from Will Jordon to dive over for their first try.

Lomani couldn’t add the two points from out wide as they trailed 8-28 at halftime.

Crusaders continued where they left off in the second spell, again with their forwards involved in the thick of things.

Captain Scott Barrett muscled his way over to further the lead 35-8.

The Crusaders had to play the last 20 minutes with 13 men due to injuries but they stayed physical to score two more tries to Will Jordan and Willi Heinz.

The defending champions will host the Blues in the semi-final.