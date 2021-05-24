Drua’s home match to boost FSC calendar

Hosting the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Super Rugby match against the Highlanders will be a major boost to the Fiji Sports Council 2022 calendar.

The Drua’s first home game is set for April 30th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Council Chief Executive Litiana Loabuka says this is a reflection of Fiji’s proven ability to host international sporting events.

Article continues after advertisement

Loabuka adds they want to ensure that every Fijian gets to enjoy these opportunities.

She says it will also be an economic boost for Fiji’s tourism sector through visitor arrivals, reinforcing Fiji’s sports tourism offering.

The ANZ Stadium has hosted several international sports events in previous years including four major Super Rugby matches from 2016 to 2019.