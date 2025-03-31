Drua Women begin training for Super W Semifinal

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women have commenced their training in preparation for the first Super W semifinal match this Sunday, where they will face the Queensland Reds Women.

Drua Women’s Loosehead Prop Anasimeci Korovata says that preparations have been progressing well.

The team is coming off a period of travel, and after a few days of rest, they have resumed training.

“I think obviously we’re a bit disappointed to have lost that game. But we know that we can get a win and hopefully get into the grand finale.”

She says that while there were positive aspects to their recent performance against Western Force, the team has also identified areas that require improvement.

Both the players and coaches have pinpointed these areas, which will be the focus of their training in the lead-up to the crucial match.

The Queensland Reds Women will host the Fijian Drua Women at 3:05 pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

The second semifinal will see the NSW Waratahs Women take on Western Force at 5:05 pm.

Fans can watch live coverage of these matches on FBC Sports.

