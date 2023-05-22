Drua should expect a tough challenge

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is expecting nothing less than to have a tough last two games in the Shop N Save Super Rugby competition.

After going down to the NSW Waratahs over the weekend, the Drua knows it will only get tougher from there.

Disappointed with the result, head coach Mick Bryne says they gave away too much in the game against the Tahs.

“I think it’s frustrating. I’m going to give credit to the Waratahs; they defended really well, but we had enough opportunities in the first 20–25 minutes to cross the line a couple times, and we gave them a couple of soft exits.

However, the Drua coach says they have improved in the game against the Waratahs when compared to the match against the Force.

The Drua will be hosting Moana Pasifika at 2.05 p.m. at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.