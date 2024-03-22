Drua ready for Tah’s despite weather

Ahead of their match against the Waratahs tomorrow, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua held their captain’s run today despite the looming threat of rain.

With the weatherman’s forecast uncertain due to recent showers and floods in Nadi and Lautoka, the Drua is ready to take on the Waratahs.

Captain Meli Derenalagi assured that they’re prepared for any weather conditions tomorrow.

“We will play our own Drua flair and try to play as a team and enjoy playing in front of the home crowd and family and friends. That will boost the players.”



Meli Derenalagi

He is urging the fans to turn up in numbers and get behind the team as they hope to overcome the Tah’s.

The Fijian Drua and women’s team will host the Waratahs for a double-header tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with matches scheduled for 1:05 pm and 3:35 pm, respectively.

You can also catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.