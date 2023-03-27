Drua ninth after five rounds

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is now ninth on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings after five rounds.

Our Drua and Highlanders both have nine points but the New Zealand side is eighth due to better point’s difference following their big win last weekend.

The Chiefs remain the only unbeaten side in the competition while Moana Pasika is the lone winless side.

The Drua is equal eighth with Brumbies on the number of tries scored with 19 and the Mick Byrne-coached side have 32 clean breaks which puts them at sixth.

On meters carried, the Fijian side have 4062 and it’s the third best from 560 carries, and they’re eighth on defenders beaten with 111.

Offloads are something the team is known for and they’re equal second with 59 along with the Reds and Waratahs.

The Drua faces Rebels at 3:35pm on Saturday.

Before that at 1:35pm the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua takes on Rebels in Super W.

You can watch both games LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.