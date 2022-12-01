Drua extends partnership with local companies

[Photo: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have extended its partnership reach in getting Vinod Patel and Home & Living on board for another two years.

The sponsorship will see both brands feature prominently on the goal-post pads for the Shop & Save Super Rugby Pacific matches in Fiji.

Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says the commitment of the two brands will surely help the club.

“It’s the first year that we’re going to have nearly all of our home games here in Fiji, we have a whole lot of things to load in the next few months before that kicks off, I can’t stress enough how grateful we are to all our partners but today particularly to Vinod Patel and to home and living because without them, this really exciting project we are so enthused about couldn’t get off the ground”

As part of the sponsorship, Home & Living through its brand Hoover has extended the Player of the Match award to now cover all home and away matches.

The ‘Hoover Player of the Match” will receive a $500 Home & Living Shopping voucher after every game.

Vinod Patel Chief Executive, Rahul Amin says rugby holds a special place in his heart and this is a way to give back to the people of Fiji and to support our home-grown team.

The Drua will kick off its 2023 season on February 24th against Moana Pasifika at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland.