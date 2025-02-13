Drua coach to clash with former teammate

[ FilePhoto: Drua Coach Glen Jackson ]

It will not only be a battle between the Fijian Drua and ACT Brumbies this weekend in Suva but their respective coaches as well, who were once teammates.

This will be the first time, Glen Jackson, as Drua head coach will try to create history by beating the Brumbies, under Stephen Larkam.

Jackson says Larkam was a great player and now a respected coach.

‘I’ve played with Stephen (Larkam) a few times, we played for Barbarians so I know he’s done an amazing job in terms of his coaching, he’s done a great job as they play a lot more rugby than they used to’.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Brumbies in the first round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 3:35pm this Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.



