Drua boost incoming as Skipper Cup kicks off

Most Skipper Cup teams are expected to receive a major boost from Fijian Drua and development players starting from Round 4, once their club commitments in Australia’s Hospital Cup wrap up.

However, defending champions Naitasiri will enjoy a head start in Round 1, with Drua flanker Motikiai Murray and Drua development talents Jone Naqiri and Kavaia Tagivetaua already training with the side and likely to be named in the side for this weekend’s clash.

Their inclusion adds serious firepower to Naitasiri’s side ahead of their opening clash against Malolo at Ratu Cakobau Park, a match that doubles as a Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy defense.

Article continues after advertisement

Other Drua-linked players are expected to boost their provinces in the coming weeks.

Lautoka is likely to have Peni Matawalu and Isikeli Rabitu, while Nadroga will be strengthened by Inia Tabuavou, Ilaisa Droasese, Jack Volavola, and Isikeli Basiyalo.

Nadi could benefit from the inclusion of Aisea Nawai and Sailosi Vukalokalo, while Suva and Ba may be joined by Elia Canakaivata and Joji Nasova respectively.

Drua development player Breyton Legge is also expected to feature for Naitasiri this season, with Aisea Tuisese joining their development side.

Though official team sheets are yet to be named for Round 1, the looming arrival of top-tier talent promises to elevate the competition across all provinces.

In other opening round fixtures this weekend, Ba hosts Suva at Govind Park, Lautoka meets Nadi at Churchill Park, Nadroga faces Macuata at Lawaqa Park, and Tailevu takes on Vatukoula at Nakelo School Grounds.

Naitasiri’s clash with Malolo will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.