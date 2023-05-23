Drua aims dominate at home

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi has sounded the alarm that they won’t easily allow any team to dominate their home turf.

Derenalagi says this is exactly what their last opponent, the Waratahs, did.

The former sevens star adds they will come out stronger against Moana Pasifika this week.

“Win in our game, we will do similar to what the Waratahs did; they tried to earn their turf, own their turf.”

It will be a tough battle for Moana Pasifika this weekend following the resignation of coach Aaron Mauger.

The Fijian Drua faces Moana Pasifika at 2.05 p.m. at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.