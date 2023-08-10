Dreams start to come true for Flying Fijians

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada

Jiuta Wainiqolo has nurtured a lifelong dream of representing Fiji, particularly on the grand stage of rugby competitions.

As the initial Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad of 27 players embarked on their journey to the Rugby World Cup in France, Wainiqolo stood among them, filled with gratitude and anticipation.

The 24-year-old who plays for Toulon, is beginning to fully grasp the realization that he is now living the very dream he cherished since childhood.

In his journey, Wainiqolo deeply acknowledges the pivotal roles played by his parents and relatives, underscoring their unwavering support that has propelled him to this significant point.

“Very happy I’m blessed. I always dream of donning the white jersey for the Flying Fijians and my dream come true. I want to thank my parents, my dad, mom and my family, all my relatives and all my friends who supported me when I started chasing my dream now, I’m on the world stage showcasing my talent, the talent that God gave me.”

With enthusiasm radiating from him as he completed the check-in process, Wainiqolo recognized the unparalleled opportunity he possesses to etch his name into the annals of rugby history.

Another warrior chosen for this journey is the gifted Selestino Ravutaumada, a Drua wing.

Even now, he finds it somewhat surreal that he is a part of this esteemed squad.

Ravutaumada’s path has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by his unyielding determination to secure his place in the Paris-bound team.

“Excited I was so happy when my name was called out, I was with my daughter in New Zealand. I can’t wait to play in my first world cup it’s been a hell of a ride this year and it’s a dream come true as well.”

As these players prepare to don their jerseys and step onto the field, they carry not only their personal aspirations but also the hopes and dreams of an entire nation.

The Flying Fijians are leaving no stone unturned in their relentless preparation for the forthcoming challenges. With the Rugby World Cup kick-off drawing near, their focus is fixed on honing their strategies and enhancing teamwork through the upcoming test matches.

Their upcoming battles include a match against France in the coming weekend followed by a final test match against England.