Development pathway paying off for future players

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says the promotion of four players from the club’s development program into the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squad is proof that the franchise’s long-term investment in local talent is starting to bear fruit.

Evans highlighted that nearly a quarter of the 2026 Drua squad has now come through the club’s own development system, a remarkable achievement for a franchise that only launched its development program three years ago.’

“We’re a start-up club, and there are 39 players in the main squad this year. Of those 39, 10 have come out of development. We’ve only had a development squad for three years, so that’s a pretty decent output.”

Article continues after advertisement

He said the success of the program serves as an important motivator for the next generation of young Fijian players currently in the Drua’s foundation and academy pathways.

“It’s very important for the boys who are there now to be able to look up and say, ‘Two years ago, there were players sitting where I’m sitting now who are in the squad today. And for those in our younger age groups, the ones still in school or training in our camps, it’s vital they can see that pathway clearly working.”

Evans cited examples such as Philip Baselala, who spent three years in the development squad before earning promotion, and Mesake Vocevoce, who rose rapidly through the ranks after just a few months.

The Drua’s development system continues to play a central role in the club’s mission to create a sustainable player pathway from grassroots to the professional level, ensuring that Fiji’s homegrown talent remains at the heart of the team’s future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.