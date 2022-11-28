Derenalagi glad to be back

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi hopes to be back to full training soon.

Derenalagi is again training with the squad after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury in May.

Derenalagi who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday with teammates believes he’s slowly finding his form.

He’s also thankful to the coaching team for looking after him following his injury in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The young skipper says he’s ready to get back on the field with his mates.

“It was a quite a hard journey for me coming back to the field as I was in surgery, now I started training again doing some couple of hard yards trying to improve.”

The Drua will announce their squad for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition at their home base in Nadi today.

The team’s first game for the 2023 season is against Moana Pasifika at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on February 25.