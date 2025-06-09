Dave Rennie is new All Blacks head coach

[Source: Supplied]

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed Dave Rennie as the new Head Coach of the All Blacks, ending speculation over who would take charge of the national side.

The announcement was made via social media earlier today, with Rennie set to assume the role ahead of the upcoming international season.

Rennie brings extensive coaching experience at both Super Rugby and international level. He previously guided the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, earning a reputation for developing young talent and building cohesive, high-performance environments.

The 60-year-old also coached Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship before taking charge of the Wallabies, where he led Australia from 2020 to 2022 during a challenging transitional period.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand Rugby is expected to outline further details, including Rennie’s coaching staff and immediate priorities, in the coming days.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.