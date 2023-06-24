Daugunu signs with Rebels

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Filipo Daugunu has signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Rebels.

This means that the Rebels have strengthened their roster with the addition of Daugunu.

He is joined by former Reds teammates Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Taniela Tupou and Alex Mafi in making the move south.

He also strengthens the Wests Bulldogs’ squad at the Rebels, which includes Carter Gordon, Jordan Uelese, and Glen Vaihu, among others.

Attack coach Tim Sampson was pleased with the signing of Daugunu, who has proven to be an excellent replacement for Italian international Monty Ioane.

