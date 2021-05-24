Home

Rugby

Daugunu ruled out for Wallabies

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 1:03 pm
Fiji born Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu [Source: Theroar]

Fiji born Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu will not be part of the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests next month.

Daugunu has missed out on selection as he’s being sidelined due to a broken arm.

The former Labasa football goalkeeper only played for 30 seconds in the final Test against France last weekend and had to leave the field due to his injury.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named a 42 member squad which includes Marika Koroibete, Rob Valetini and Isi Naisarani.

The squad contains eight uncapped players, with four others having made their debuts against France this month.

Head Coach, Dave Rennie said they have a great opportunity coming up in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests to build on the momentum they picked up during a tough French Series.

The Wallabies play the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Test in Auckland, New Zealand on August 7.

Wallabies Squad:
Allan Alaalatoa (46, Brumbies, 27)
Tom Banks (14, Brumbies, 27)
Angus Bell
Pone Fa’amausili*
Lalakai Foketi*
Nick Frost*
Jake Gordon
Reece Hodge
Michael Hooper (c)
Len Ikitau
Feleti Kaitu’u*
Andrew Kellaway
Marika Koroibete
Rob Leota*
Noah Lolesio
Lachlan Lonergan
Ryan Lonergan*
Tate McDermott
Fraser McReight
Andy Muirhead*
Isi Naisarani
James O’Connor
Brandon Paenga-Amosa
Duncan Paia’aua*
Hunter Paisami
Jordan Petaia
Matt Philip
Tom Robertson
Izack Rodda
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Pete Samu
Scott Sio
James Slipper
Darcy Swain
Lachlan Swinton
Matt To’omua
Taniela Tupou
Jordan Uelese
Rob Valetini
Nic White
Harry Wilson
Tom Wright

