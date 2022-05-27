Crusaders finish second after win over Reds

[Source: Rugby Addict]

The Crusaders has beaten Reds, notching a 28-15 win at Orangetheory Stadium today.

The Crusaders have ensured they will finish the regular season in second place while the Reds have condemned the Reds to a seventh-place finish.

As such, the two teams will square off again at the same venue next weekend in one of the four Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals.

Crusaders tries from Fergus Burke, Will Jordan, Brodie McAlister and Tom Christie; with Burke converting four tries.

Reds two tries were from Richie Asiata and Harry Wilson; and the conversion and penalty to Lawson Creighton.