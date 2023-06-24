Crusaders claim Super Rugby Pacific title over Chiefs in thriller

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific and Crusaders/Twitter]
Fiji born Emoni Narawa scored a try but he could not help his Chiefs side clinch the Super Rugby Pacific title as Crusaders continued their dominance winning 25-20 in Hamilton.
It was a sea-saw of a match forcing the fans on the edge of their seats in the thriller with Crusaders taking a slender 15-10 lead at half time.
Shaun Stevenson scored the lone try for the Chiefs in the first half while Codie Taylor and Richie Mo’unga scored for the Crusaders.
Narawa’s try came straight after the breather giving Chiefs a 17-15 lead.
An emotional Codie Taylor.
Chiefs received three yellow cards, including one to captain Sam Cane with ten minutes to go.
It allowed Taylor to score his second try of the game, with Richie Mo’unga kicking a penalty to secure the victory.
It’s the Crusaders 14th Super Rugby title as coach Scott Robertson goes out on a high.