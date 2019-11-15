COVID-19 theme for Sukuna Bowl

The 2020 Ratu Sukuna Bowl Challenge was officially launched at Nabua, Suva today.

As a tradition, the annual clash between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces is set for December 11 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva with the theme “Rise Fiji Rise”.

This year the Sukuna Bowl will be taking a different approach, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, where they will be donating the revenue from the gate takings to affected children.

The RFMF has taken the first step by donating $20,000 to this cause.

Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says they will work with the Ministry of Women and Children to distribute the funds.

“Both forces have decided that Sukuna Bowl 2020 will be a charity event. Where all the money from our share of the gate taking and all pledges of assistance will go towards assisting as many children as we can who are struggling because of the economic impact of the pandemic.”

The Army rugby team is the defending champions of the Sukuna Bowl.

Last year they defeated Police 20-17 in the finals.