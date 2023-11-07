Coventry and Jones to assist Umaga at Moana Pasifika

Former Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry. [Source: Photosport via 1News]

New Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga has selected fellow former Blues mentor Tom Coventry and former Wales international Stephen Jones as his assistants for next season.

The relationship between Umaga and Coventry, a fellow Manu Samoa coach, is clearcut, but the Jones connection is a little more intriguing as the franchise attempts to improve on winning Super Rugby Pacific’s wooden spoon in their first two seasons.

Jones, a former first-five who played more than 100 Tests for Wales, was the nation’s attack coach until the end of last year when head coach Wayne Pivac was replaced by fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland.

“He brings a different style of thought process to us as well as the necessary skillset for our attack and kicking strategy,” Umaga said of Jones. “He’ll also be able to develop our first five-eighths and game drivers which is crucial for not only Moana Pasifika but Samoa and Tonga as well.”

Jones said: “I’m excited to join this organisation and I’m looking forward to the new challenges of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

“I am excited to bring my perspective to the style of rugby played in the Pacific and the Southern Hemisphere and help the next crop of Pasifika talent flourish.”

Umaga replaces former head coach Aaron Mauger, who guided Moana Pasifika through their first two seasons. The Auckland-based franchise played in the Islands for the first time this year when they met the Reds in a memorable match in Apia which was won by the Queenslanders.

Coventry said he was looking forward to a new challenge.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I’m grateful to be part of the Moana Pasifika organisation,” he said. “It’s exciting to be working with Tana as we commit ourselves to creating a very successful rugby franchise.”

“Moana Pasifika are filled with extremely talented rugby players and I look forward to bringing out that potential and contributing to the team’s success.”