Cotter hopes to have the best in June

There are plans for the Flying Fijians to have more Test matches with tier-one nations next year.

This year Fiji played two top-tier teams, New Zealand and Wales.

After the conclusion of the Northern Test, Fiji was able to beat Spain 43-13, before going down to Wales 38-23 and later holding Georgia to a 15-all draw in the last test.

Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter will be looking to put together a team made up of players from the Fijian Drua and Europe.

He says depending on the player’s availability, they hope to have these matches around June next year.

“We’re hoping we are going to be able to field the team with the best of the players with the Drua Super competition should be starting shortly. The players in Europe, we know there are some young players coming through, World Rugby might make a decision on players becoming available, there is a number of options but hopefully, in June we will be able to have a Series of games and be able to pick the best players and play them.”

Fiji is still ranked 11 on the World Rugby standings.