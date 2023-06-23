Cooper ready again

Quade Cooper

Australia’s star first five-eighth Quade Cooper will be ready to go if called upon to steer the Wallabies in the opening test against South Africa next month.

The 35-year-old is hoping to make a second comeback to the national team after rupturing his achilles against Argentina last August.

While Cooper didn’t want to assume he would receive the nod from coach Eddie Jones when the squad is announced on Sunday, he will relish the opportunity in Pretoria if offered.

Stuff reports that the Cooper wants to wear the number 10 jersey.