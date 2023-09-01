Covenant Brothers claim Mosese Taga Shield

Covenant Brothers has stripped the Mosese Taga Shield from Navy Blues in the FMF Suva Rugby competition.

The intense battle went down to the wire at Burkhurst Park in Laucala Bay, Suva, with the Convenant Brothers coming out victorious 26-10.

Covenant is also the first team to take the shield away from the Navy after 13 rounds.

Club Secretary Uliano Kataiwai says they’re proud of their players performances, holding on until the last minute.

He says it’s not easy taking on a physical side like Navy, which forced them to dig deep for the win.

Covenant Brothers will now rest before resuming training on Monday and be ready for the next challenger coming next Saturday.