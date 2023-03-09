Churchill Park Super Rugby ready

The Lautoka City Council is doing some final touch ups to Churchill Park ahead of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Crusaders on Saturday.

LCC Head of Services Deepak Lal says things are looking good so far with the sun also coming out this week.

He says by tonight, they plan to have everything ready.

Article continues after advertisement

“The ground is up to track we have put in the new turf, the new turf was put in October, from October until now the ground is in a perfect condition.”

Lal says they have also refurbished the public washrooms as well as the changing rooms for the two teams.

There will be four points of entry for fans.

The Churchill Park upgrade which now has a capacity of 14,000 costs $650,000.

The Drua takes on the defending Super Rugby Pacific champions Crusaders on Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.