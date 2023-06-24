Chiefs want a taste of title, Crusaders to hold its fort

The Super Rugby Pacific final this evening will be interesting, particularly as some of the world’s best will be going against each other.

The final is between the Crusaders and the Chiefs in Hamilton.

One, in particular, is the number 10, which will see Damian McKenzie up against Richie Mounga in a showdown.

The Chiefs are expected to bring all they have, as departing halfback Brad Weber wants a hand on the title before exiting the club.

Weber had said they would need to beat the best if they wanted to be the best.

The Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Chiefs will be held at 7:05 tonight.