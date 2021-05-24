Champions Cup and Challenge Cup postponed, Round 2 fixtures cancelled

The postponed Round 2 matches of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup have been cancelled.

The second round of Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches involving French clubs were initially postponed due to travel restrictions imposed by their government.

The European Professional Club Rugby has confirmed that these matches are now cancelled and all teams have been awarded nil-all draws.

EPCR drew a distinction between those and other matches cancelled for similar reasons, and the seven matches which have since been cancelled after initially being postponed, adding decisions where results have already been determined would stand.