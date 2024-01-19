CC7s defending champions begin well

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s defending champions Army began their title defence with two wins at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday.
The soldiers hammered Pacific Nomads 45-12 in their opening game but were rattled by Ratu Filise, escaping with a narrow 19-12 win.
Army was trailing Ratu Filise 12-0 before they mounted a spirited comeback, led by last year’s Player of the Tournament Inia Tawalo and 2016 Olympic Games 7s gold medallist Kitione Taliga.
Team manager Jonetani Gonekalou says the side is expecting a tough outing such as the one against Ratu Filise, which will test the boys’ resilience to go the distance in crucial games ahead.
“The second game against Ratu Filise was a bit challenging, as the local team, they are always tough. From the coach’s side, we will see how we can improve but we will count every game as a final.”
Gonekalou adds there are seven players in the squad who hoisted the i-Wau trophy last year after defeating Fire in the final.
Army will take on Yalovata in its final pool game at 3:01pm.