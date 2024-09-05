Captain expects physical battle

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere is optimistic about their upcoming clash with Tonga.

He feels the team has bonded well and is ready to showcase their preparation on the field.

Ikanivere highlights the importance of matching Tonga’s physicality and is confident in the team’s ability to rise to the challenge.

“I think the boys have gelled well and we came out here today and just tied everything down so we can come out tomorrow firing against a strong Tongan side.”

He also praises the team’s morale and readiness, emphasizing their enjoyment comes from their hard work and preparation.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Tonga tomorrow at 3pm in Tonga.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the match on FBC Sports.