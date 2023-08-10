Botia urges teammates to brush aside social media comments

Fiji Water Flying Fijians team,Levani Botia.

One of the most experienced players in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians team Levani Botia says he has urged his teammates to focus solely on the task ahead and brush aside opinions on social media.

Botia, a seasoned player, exudes the kind of confidence that only comes with years of experience.

As he left alongside the first group for this epic voyage to the Rugby World Cup in France, he spoke resolutely about the challenges that lie ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Nicknamed the “Demolition Man,” Botia’s moniker speaks volumes however the 34-year-old says the final lineup is ultimately the coach’s decision, and the players must seize the opportunity to prove their worth on the field.

“It’s a team call so once the decision is made as a player, we accept it and what’s going around social media, we don’t need to look at it because we have a big task in front of us and that’s why we need to be focused.”

This Rugby World Cup marks his third appearance on this grand stage, a testament to his enduring commitment and skill.

He expresses his privilege by donning the white jumper once more and representing his nation in battle.

Botia who plays either flanker or centre for La Rochelle says the Fiji jersey is not just cloth; it’s a symbol of honour, pride, and the collective hopes of an entire nation.

The challenges may be monumental, but with players like Botia at the forefront, the Flying Fijians have reason to believe in their potential for greatness.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Rugby Union Board of Trustees have conveyed their good wishes to Simon Raiwalui and his team.

FRU Chair Peter Mazey in a statement says the team has their unwavering support and they believe in the capability of the players to make the nation proud.