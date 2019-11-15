Bati reps expected to lead from the front for Panthers

Fijian players Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau are expected to lead from the front for the Panthers’ tonight against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their NRL round seven clash.

The Panthers who hit back from a narrow round five loss to the Eels with one of the team performances of the season to date to upset the Storm last week.

Kikau and Koroisau’s Panthers are equal second with the Knights on the NRL ladder with nine points.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rabbitohs, on the other hand, have recovered from losses to the Roosters and Storm with big wins over the struggling Titans and Warriors.

With Cody Walker’s return and the ever-improving Latrell Mitchell inspiring performances the past two weeks, the Bunnies will be a force to reckon with tonight.

The Panthers play the Rabbitohs at 9:50 tonight.

Tomorrow, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm before the Bulldogs will play West Tigers at 8:30pm.