Baselala is our future: Jackson

Philip Baselala with fans [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says he holds high expectations for rising star Philip Baselala, and with good reason.

The 20-year-old halfback impressed in his first start for the Drua, helping steer the team to a dominant 38-7 win over the Western Force last weekend.

Jackson admitted he’s often tough on Baselala, but it’s only because of the bright future he sees ahead for the youngster.

Article continues after advertisement

“I thought young Phillip was outstanding. He’s a young man that we always knew was going to be a talented player, but as a 20-year-old, it’s very hard to find rugby for a man that plays only Super Rugby and trains for us.”

Despite the limited opportunities, Jackson says Baselala has made the most of his chances.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are on bye this week and will return to face the Reds in the last round of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season next week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.