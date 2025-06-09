Baivatu to lead Army

[File Photo]

Former Fiji Warriors loose forward, Meli Baivatu, will lead Army today in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Challenge against defending champions, Police at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Baivatu who was part of the Warriors side that toured Uruguay in 2015 will be Army’s number eight.

Uraia Merekula, Joeli Nainoca and Joseva Nasaroa are the starting front row with Sitiveni Kurivitu and Lesi Korovavala as locks.

Ravuama Tuimacou and Etuate Nauluvula are the flankers.

Last year’s halfback, Anasa Raqili retains his spot and Malolo star, Douglas Daveta, at flyhalf.

Sevuloni Lutu and Onisimo Nawalu are the midfield backs while Kini Vosailagi, Osea Natoga and Sanaila Daliga complete the Army lineup as the back three.

The reserves are Patemo Nuku, Simione Bulai, John Muller, Nadidi Taginaselala, Saula Qiolevu, Ilisoni Burelobau, Charlie Dawai, Taniela Soqonawasaloa, Jerry Tavai and Joni Wainiqolo.

