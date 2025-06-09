Army up for the fight in Nasova

Army Touch Rugby manager and player Josefa Vuidreketi says they are banking on a team stepping into uncharted waters to bring home glory when they meet Police.

The side is aware they will not be handed an easy game, especially since they will be playing at the home of their opponents at the Nasova grounds.

However, Vuidreketi says they are excited for the challenge and are looking forward to a good, physical encounter.

“Our target this year is to lift the grounds in Nasova, and it will be near the camp where the Police families reside. That in itself is a big challenge for us because we are playing in front of our opponents’ families and the Police community.”

He adds that the side has been preparing well for the past three weeks and is hopeful that Army supporters will come out in full force to back them.

Vuidreketi also extended his gratitude to the Suva Touch Association for helping them prepare for this once-a-year encounter.

Touch Rugby will be held at 9am on the 18th of this month at the Nasova grounds.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer on Thursday, and the women’s and men’s rugby on Friday will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch the games on www.viti.plus for $99.

