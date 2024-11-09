Army claims victory in touch rugby

The Army team has secured another win after defeating Shop N Save Police 3-2 in the Ratu Sukuna Bowl Touch Rugby competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both teams showcased resilience and a strong desire to win, but the Army proved too strong, managing the victory by a narrow margin.

Army Manager Sitiveni Sokotiviti stated that they entered the competition with the intention of raising awareness about drug use.

The team is pleased to emerge victorious while also contributing to this important cause.

The Servicewomen are currently competing at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The main rugby game will kick off at 3 PM between the Army and Police.

You can watch the live action on FBC Sports.