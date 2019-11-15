Home

All Blacks thrash Wallabies in second Bledisloe Cup test

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 18, 2020 4:51 pm
Ardie Savea celebrate after scoring a try for New Zealand [Source: All Blacks]

New Zealand secured a 27-7 win over the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in Auckland today.

The All Blacks had a 10-7 lead but ran riot in the second with Jordie Barett, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane adding on to the hosts lead.

The lone try from Australia was scored by Fijian born wing Marika Koroibete.

