Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from Friday|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Expanded curfew and lockdown from Friday|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delay project|Over 630 arrested for breaches|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|Doctor Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|No decision yet: PM|Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Fiji begins dialogue on food systems|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|FEMAT hospital for emergency care|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|COVID-19 brings families closer this Eid-al-Fitr|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Wakeham back for Bulldogs

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 6:00 am
[Source: Daily Mercury]

Fiji Bati youngster Brandon Wakeham returns to the Bulldogs match-day side in this weekend’s NRL round 10 clash against the Raiders.

Wakeham has been missing from the side for the past few weeks but has been called in to replace Kyle Flanagan.

Flanagan has been dropped after he was hooked at half-time in the loss to St George Illawarra.

Article continues after advertisement

Jake Averillo will now be the Bulldogs halfback while Wakeham comes in at five-eighth.

Also returning for the Bulldogs is Dylan Napa after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Bulldogs have lost their past seven games at Suncorp Stadium and they’ll play the Raiders at 5pm on Saturday.

Other games on Saturday sees the Sharks hosting Cowboys at 7:35pm and Roosters meet Cowboys at 9:45pm.

Meanwhile, tomorrow West Tigers meet the Knights at 8pm and Sea Eagles takes on the Broncos at 10:05pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.