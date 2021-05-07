Wakeham back for Bulldogs

Fiji Bati youngster Brandon Wakeham returns to the Bulldogs match-day side in this weekend’s NRL round 10 clash against the Raiders.

Wakeham has been missing from the side for the past few weeks but has been called in to replace Kyle Flanagan.

Flanagan has been dropped after he was hooked at half-time in the loss to St George Illawarra.

Jake Averillo will now be the Bulldogs halfback while Wakeham comes in at five-eighth.

Also returning for the Bulldogs is Dylan Napa after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Bulldogs have lost their past seven games at Suncorp Stadium and they’ll play the Raiders at 5pm on Saturday.

Other games on Saturday sees the Sharks hosting Cowboys at 7:35pm and Roosters meet Cowboys at 9:45pm.

Meanwhile, tomorrow West Tigers meet the Knights at 8pm and Sea Eagles takes on the Broncos at 10:05pm.