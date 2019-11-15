Vunivalu seeks Reds reassurance before code switch

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu says he will seek reassurance about his contract ahead of his code switch to financially stricken rugby union and try to remain with the Storm if it falls through.

Vunivalu is set to leave the Storm at the end of the NRL season after signing a deal with Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia late last year.

The 25-year-old says if the two-year contract was guaranteed he would happily return to the game he played as a junior both in Fiji and New Zealand before joining Melbourne in 2016.

The flyer, who scored a try in the Storm’s 22-8 win over South Sydney on Friday night to bring his NRL career total to 75, says remaining with Melbourne would be his first choice if the rugby deal was off.

The Storm are also set to lose their other representative winger Josh Addo-Carr, who wants to return to his home in Sydney at the end of the season.

