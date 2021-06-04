Two straight losses for Kikau’s Panthers

Viliame Kikau and Apiasi Koroisau’s Panthers suffered their second successive defeat in the NRL last night.

The Panthers lost 18-19 to the Cronulla Sharks, however, they’re still at the top of the competition table with 24 points followed by the Storm with 22 and Eels have 20.

It was the second consecutive loss without stars Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo, Brian To’o and Kurt Capewell who helped New South Wales win game one of the State of Origin on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Only second-rower Liam Martin, who was on the NSW interchange, and Blues 18th man Koroisau played against the Sharks.

In another match last night, Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans buried the demons of Origin I as he led the Sea Eagles to a thumping 50-18 win over the Cowboys.

There’ll be three games today starting with the Titans and Roosters at 5pm followed by Rabbitohs and Knights at 7:30pm before the Semi Valemei and the Raiders host the Broncos at 9:30pm.